Saturday’s weather: Lots of clouds, colder and breezy – high of 57

Saturday’s weather

Flip flops to sweatshirts this weekend. Today will be over 30 degrees cooler compared to yesterday. Today lots of clouds and much colder with highs in the upper 50s.

Weather Flash Yesterday’s high temperature of 95 degrees broke the record of 93 set in 2013.

5-Day Forecast June 3-June 7 Today: Lots of clouds, much colder, breezy, and less humid. High 57 Winds: NE 10-20 mph Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. Low 45 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Sunday: Some sun and cool. High 59 Winds: NNE 10-20 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 48 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Monday: Lots of clouds & not as cool with a spot afternoon shower. High 70 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Some morning sun with a few afternoon showers and cool. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 65 Winds: E 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Early June will be cool & unsettled through next Wednesday.

It’s here: The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has begun.

Though tropical storms and hurricanes can form year-round, most brew during the six-month Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year. In fact, 97% of all tropical cyclones in the Atlantic form during the season. Based on the 30-year climate period from 1991 to 2020, an average Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes. Of those seven hurricanes, three are classified as “major” hurricanes − Category 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

Here is the list of names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather