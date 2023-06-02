Saturday’s weather: Lots of clouds, colder and breezy – high of 57

Friday, June 2, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s weather

Flip flops to sweatshirts this weekend. Today will be over 30 degrees cooler compared to yesterday. Today lots of clouds and much colder with highs in the upper 50s.

Weather Flash

Yesterday’s high temperature of 95 degrees broke the record of 93 set in 2013.

5-Day Forecast June 3-June 7

Today: Lots of clouds, much colder, breezy, and less humid. High 57 Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. Low 45 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun and cool. High 59 Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 48 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Monday: Lots of clouds & not as cool with a spot afternoon shower. High 70 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some morning sun with a few afternoon showers and cool. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 65 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Early June will be cool & unsettled through next Wednesday.

It’s here: The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has begun.

Though tropical storms and hurricanes can form year-round, most brew during the six-month Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year. In fact, 97% of all tropical cyclones in the Atlantic form during the season. Based on the 30-year climate period from 1991 to 2020, an average Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes. Of those seven hurricanes, three are classified as “major” hurricanes − Category 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.
Here is the list of names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season:
  • Arlene
  • Bret
  • Cindy
  • Don
  • Emily
  • Franklin
  • Gert
  • Harold
  • Idalia
  • Jose
  • Katia
  • Lee
  • Margot
  • Nigel
  • Ophelia
  • Philippe
  • Rina
  • Sean
  • Tammy
  • Vince
  • Whitney

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 50…except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy and windy with a passing shower.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-50s.

Winds: Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Surf Height Around 5 feet.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 11:27 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 05:34 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Temperature falling into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

