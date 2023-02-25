Saturday’s weather: Lots of clouds and colder, high of 20

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
An arctic blast today with temperatures holding and falling through the 20s with a passing flurry. Tonight’s frigid wind chills will be below zero. Tomorrow will be very cold with temperatures in the lower 20s with a few afternoon snow showers.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 25-March 1
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first weekend of March some sun with temperatures in the low 40s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 4 above. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 51 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 42 below.