Saturday’s weather: Humidity continues with more clouds than sun

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Aug. 21 – Aug. 25
Today: More clouds than sun, humid with a spot thunderstorm High 86 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A summery pattern with highs well into the 80s for the middle of next week with a few bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
Weather Alert
Henri is forecast to track north along the Gulf Stream, approaching Long Island NY Sunday. As slow-moving Henri progresses northward, the possibility will exist for excessive rainfall Sunday night and Monday across southern New Hampshire. Tropical storm Henri should pass west of Manchester with the heaviest rain in southwestern New Hampshire.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!