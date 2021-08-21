Saturday’s weather: Humidity continues with more clouds than sun

Saturday’s Weather

An onshore easterly flow develops this weekend keeping humid conditions in place. Tropical Storm Henri will affect New Hampshire Sunday into Monday with rain, a period of gusty winds that could gust near 50 mph, and some minor coastal flooding.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 21 – Aug. 25

Today: More clouds than sun, humid with a spot thunderstorm High 86 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Lots of clouds and humid Low 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy, windy and humid with rain (1″) from Tropical Storm Henri High 75 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph
Sunday night: Some wind and heavy rain (1″) from Tropical Storm Henri Low 70 Winds: N 25-30 with gust near 50 mph
Monday: Some wind and rain (.5″) from Tropical Storm Henri High 79 Winds: ESE 20-30+ mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 67 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds; warm & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 69 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid High 89 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A summery pattern with highs well into the 80s for the middle of next week with a few bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Weather Alert

Henri is forecast to track north along the Gulf Stream, approaching Long Island NY Sunday. As slow-moving Henri progresses northward, the possibility will exist for excessive rainfall Sunday night and Monday across southern New Hampshire. Tropical storm Henri should pass west of Manchester with the heaviest rain in southwestern New Hampshire.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Some breaks of sun
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 11:10 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 05:22 PM.

