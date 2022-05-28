Saturday’s weather: Humid with spot T-storms, high of 79

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index: Low. Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature: In the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 11:01 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 05:14 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.