Saturday's weather: Humid with spot T-storms, high of 79

Saturday’s Weather

A slow-moving cold front will approach the area from the west before moving offshore tonight. This front will run into a warm, muggy airmass and result in spot showers and isolated thunderstorms today through this evening. A couple of storms could become strong to marginally severe this afternoon and early evening. The heaviest storms will produce downpours with gusty winds and small hail.

5-Day Outlook May 28-June 1

Today: Few sunny breaks, humid with spot showers & thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Memorial Day: Very warm and more humid with periods of clouds and sun. High Near 90 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 69 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun and less humidity. High 83 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low 55 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (June 1): Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

For the first week of June, temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index: Low. Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature: In the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 11:01 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 05:14 PM.

 

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

