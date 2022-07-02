Saturday’s weather: Humid again, although not as hot, with spot T-storm

Saturday’s Weather
Today will be humid and not as hot with spot showers and thunderstorms before late-day sunshine. High pressure builds into the region with less humidity tomorrow.
Weather Alert
Hot weather is expected today, with heat indices approaching the mid-90s in some spots. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible late tonight and tomorrow. Some may produce very heavy downpours. The danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities possible today.
5-Day Outlook July 2-July 6
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Moderate.
Weather: Mostly cloudy until 5 p.m., then mostly sunny. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:41 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:39 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee