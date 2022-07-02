Saturday’s weather: Humid again, although not as hot, with spot T-storm

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy until 5 p.m., then mostly sunny. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:41 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:39 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee