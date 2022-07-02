Saturday’s weather: Humid again, although not as hot, with spot T-storm

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be humid and not as hot with spot showers and thunderstorms before late-day sunshine. High pressure builds into the region with less humidity tomorrow.

Weather Alert

Hot weather is expected today, with heat indices approaching the mid-90s in some spots. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible late tonight and tomorrow. Some may produce very heavy downpours. The danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities possible today.

5-Day Outlook July 2-July 6

Today: Cloudy and humid with spot thunderstorms with late-day sunshine. High 85 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humidity. High 85 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
July 4th: Mix of sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & comfortable (good viewing conditions for fireworks). Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with some showers and spot thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly clear Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 59 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of July has no 90-degree heat.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy until 5 p.m., then mostly sunny. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:41 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:39 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 69 degrees.

