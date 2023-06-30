Saturday’s weather: Hot, hazy and humid, high of 84

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Holiday Weekend Weather
Holiday Weekend Weather The 4th of July weekend breakdown: Saturday is dry & humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms Sunday, Monday, and Independence Day…but not expecting a washout with many hours of dry weather too. Excessive heat is not expected but it will be quite humid. Also, this weekend the lingering smoke and haze from forest fires in Canada and with humidity levels likely to climb, the air is unlikely to become pristine, and some haze will persist.
5-Day Forecast July1 – 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Thursday and Friday temperatures will climb into the 90s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph… except south 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Some sun & clouds with muggy conditions.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 10:07 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 04:15 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 67 degrees.