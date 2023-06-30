Saturday’s weather: Hot, hazy and humid, high of 84

Today (July 1st): Humid with some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 90) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with showers & thundershowers; smoke from distant wildfires can cause poor air quality. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with some rain and a thundershower in spots. Low 67 Winds ENE 5-10 mph Monday: More clouds than sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 82 (feel like 89) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & muggy with a few showers. Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday (4th of July): Some sun & muggy with isolated thunderstorms. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and very warm. High Near 90 (feel like 96) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and muggy. Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable