Saturday’s weather: Hot, hazy and humid, high of 84

Saturday’s Weather

Today expect some sun & clouds along with humid conditions with highs in the mid-80s, and 70s at the beaches.

Holiday Weekend Weather

Holiday Weekend Weather The 4th of July weekend breakdown: Saturday is dry & humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms Sunday, Monday, and Independence Day…but not expecting a washout with many hours of dry weather too. Excessive heat is not expected but it will be quite humid. Also, this weekend the lingering smoke and haze from forest fires in Canada and with humidity levels likely to climb, the air is unlikely to become pristine, and some haze will persist.

5-Day Forecast July1 – 5

Today (July 1st): Humid with some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 90) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with showers & thundershowers; smoke from distant wildfires can cause poor air quality. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with some rain and a thundershower in spots. Low 67 Winds ENE 5-10 mph Monday: More clouds than sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 82 (feel like 89) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & muggy with a few showers. Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday (4th of July): Some sun & muggy with isolated thunderstorms. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and very warm. High Near 90 (feel like 96) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and muggy. Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday and Friday temperatures will climb into the 90s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph… except south 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun & clouds with muggy conditions.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 10:07 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 04:15 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 67 degrees.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

