Saturday's weather: Hot fun in the summertime

Friday, June 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday’s Weather

Summerlike temperatures and humidity arrive this weekend, with both days in the low 90s. Dry weather is also expected throughout.

5-Day Outlook June 25-July1

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Hazy, warm, and humid. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of clouds and humid; not as warm with a few showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday night: Early shower then clearing and less humid. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Comfortable with clouds & sun. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The early outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and humidity with highs in the low 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 25 mph decrease to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Warmer and humid with plenty of sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None. High temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 4 feet. Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 09:48 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:02 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

