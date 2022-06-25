Saturday’s weather: Hot fun in the summertime

Saturday’s Weather
Summerlike temperatures and humidity arrive this weekend, with both days in the low 90s. Dry weather is also expected throughout.
5-Day Outlook June 25-July1
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 25 mph decrease to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Warmer and humid with plenty of sunshine.
Thunderstorm Potential: None. High temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 4 feet. Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 09:48 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:02 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee