Saturday’s weather: High of 94 – hot, humid and sunny

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 94 (record 95 1955) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy, foggy, and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday: Not as warm but humid with a few showers. High 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Monday night: Humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

HEAT SAFETY TIPS FOR THE WEEKEND.

If you are heading outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool 😎 Weather Patterns We’re Watching Some showers and thunderstorms early next week. With temperatures returning back toward seasonal normal.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 06:48 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 01:01 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee