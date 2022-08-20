Saturday’s weather: High of 94 – hot, humid and sunny

Friday, August 19, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Saturday’s Weather

Near record heat today with a high of 94 with increasing humidity. Tomorrow will be an official heat wave with a high of 92 with muggy conditions.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 20-Aug. 24

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 94 (record 95 1955) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, foggy, and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Not as warm but humid with a few showers. High 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

HEAT SAFETY TIPS FOR THE WEEKEND.

If you are heading outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool 😎

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some showers and thunderstorms early next week. With temperatures returning back toward seasonal normal.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 06:48 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 01:01 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Light and variable winds becoming south at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 76 degrees

