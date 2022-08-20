Saturday’s weather: High of 94 – hot, humid and sunny

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.
Saturday’s Weather
Near record heat today with a high of 94 with increasing humidity. Tomorrow will be an official heat wave with a high of 92 with muggy conditions.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 20-Aug. 24
Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 94 (record 95 1955) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, foggy, and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Not as warm but humid with a few showers. High 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
HEAT SAFETY TIPS FOR THE WEEKEND.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some showers and thunderstorms early next week. With temperatures returning back toward seasonal normal.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 06:48 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 01:01 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee