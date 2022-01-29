Saturday’s weather: Heavy snow with gusty winds up to 40 mph

Blizzard Warning for Coastal Rockingham County from this morning until 6 AM tomorrow. The combination of winds frequenting 40 mph or greater along with heavy snow will reduce the visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less for several hours, triggering blizzard conditions along our seacoast. Blizzard-like conditions are possible in Manchester.

SEACOAST: WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING.

WHAT: Heavy snow. Snowfall totals in excess of 18 inches are becoming increasingly likely…the winds could gust over 50 mph.

WHERE: Coastal New Hampshire.

WHEN: From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Blizzard conditions are expected from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING

WHAT: Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7-18 inches. Winds could gust over 40 mph.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From Saturday morning through late Sunday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Near blizzard conditions are expected. snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.