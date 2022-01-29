Saturday’s weather: Heavy snow with gusty winds up to 40 mph

Saturday’s Weather

An all-snow nor’easter will track through much of New England today. Snowfall intensities of 1 to 2 inches per hour combined with wind gusts over 40 mph will create blizzard-like conditions. This will lead to near whiteout conditions with travel not advised. The chance for splash over or dune erosion surrounding the time of high tides today along the coast. The worst of the storm is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Blizzard Warning for Coastal Rockingham County from this morning until 6 AM tomorrow. The combination of winds frequenting 40 mph or greater along with heavy snow will reduce the visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less for several hours, triggering blizzard conditions along our seacoast. Blizzard-like conditions are possible in Manchester.
SEACOAST: WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING.
WHAT: Heavy snow. Snowfall totals in excess of 18 inches are becoming increasingly likely…the winds could gust over 50 mph.
WHERE: Coastal New Hampshire.
WHEN: From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Blizzard conditions are expected from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING
WHAT: Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7-18 inches. Winds could gust over 40 mph.
WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: From Saturday morning through late Sunday morning.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Near blizzard conditions are expected. snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 29- Feb. 2

Today: Cloudy & windy with heavy snow (8-12+″). High 19 (feel like -2) Winds: NNE 25-30 gusts over 40 mph
Tonight: Windy with evening snow (1-3″). Low 10 (feel like -15) Winds: NNW 20-25 mph gusts over 40 (Storm totals Manchester 15″, Portsmouth 20+”, Concord 14″)
Sunday: Increasing sunshine, breezy and cold with blowing and drifting snow High 23 (feel like 7) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and very cold. Low 3 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 11 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Groundhog Day: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 46 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Periods of rain. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Historic Snowfall?

The snowstorm could rank in the top 5 for January. Top 5 January snowstorms for Concord.
  • No. 1 Jan. 6, 1944 18.7″
  • No. 2 Jan. 12, 2011 18.3″
  • No. 3 Jan. 26, 1888 17.1″
  • No. 4 Jan. 5, 1924 16.8″
  • No. 5 Jan. 28, 1876 16.0″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warming into the 40s for the middle and end of next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Snow (6-8″). Highs around 5 above…except around zero at elevations above 5000 feet. Northeast winds around 45 mph increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At an elevation above 5,000 feet, northeast winds around 60 mph increasing to around 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 46 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow (6-8″) in the afternoon. Highs 1 below to 9 above zero. Northeast winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming north and increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

