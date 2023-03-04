Saturday’s weather: Heavy snow, total accumulation 8-13 inches, high of 33

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY

WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…Until 7 PM this evening.

IMPACTS…Significant snowfall with the potential for a foot plus of snow inland will bring a period of impact. Moderate snow with periods of heavy snow will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. The potential exists for snow bands that will bring periods of locally heavy snowfall, which will lead to rapid snow accumulations and extremely dangerous travel conditions. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds near the coast will lead to snapped branches. Isolated to scattered power outages are likely.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some sleet may mix in at times on Saturday, especially towards the Massachusetts state line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org