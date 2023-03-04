Saturday’s weather: Heavy snow, total accumulation 8-13 inches, high of 33

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
The heaviest snow (additional 3-6″) this morning until noon then light snow with highs in the low 30s. Winds NE 15-25 mph with gusts of 35 mph with white-out conditions, will make it seem like a blizzard at times, especially along our seacoast.
A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY
WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…Until 7 PM this evening.
IMPACTS…Significant snowfall with the potential for a foot plus of snow inland will bring a period of impact. Moderate snow with periods of heavy snow will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. The potential exists for snow bands that will bring periods of locally heavy snowfall, which will lead to rapid snow accumulations and extremely dangerous travel conditions. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds near the coast will lead to snapped branches. Isolated to scattered power outages are likely.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some sleet may mix in at times on Saturday, especially towards the Massachusetts state line.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org
5-Day Outlook, March 4-8
Today: Snowy (3-6″; storm total 8-13″) & windy with blowing & drifting snow. High 33 (feel like 18) Winds: NE 20-30+ mph
Tonight: Light snow early then mostly cloudy. Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a breeze. High 43 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 44 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a few snow showers. High 39 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Clouds and sun. High 43 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 31 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
After the storm today, next week no big storms in the forecast! Good sap-flowing weather next week with cold nights and mild days!
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Snow (12-18″). Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 20. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Snow (12-18″). Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.