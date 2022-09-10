Saturday’s weather: Hazy, sunny and nice, with a high of 87

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
High pressure builds across Northern New England into the weekend, bringing an extended period of dry and warm weather. Summer temperatures will be in the 80s with slightly more humid conditions on Sunday.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 10-Sept. 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Long period swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase the chances for high surf and dangerous rip currents today and Sunday. There will be at least a moderate rip risk. In addition, incoming long-period swells combined with high astronomical tides may lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding around times of high tide
Saturday night Weather: Pleasant with hazy sunshine.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the middle 70s.
Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 4 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 11:53 AM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee