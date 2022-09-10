Saturday’s weather: Hazy, sunny and nice, with a high of 87

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure builds across Northern New England into the weekend, bringing an extended period of dry and warm weather. Summer temperatures will be in the 80s with slightly more humid conditions on Sunday.

High Surf Advisory in effect Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet at ocean beaches.
WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, and Knox Counties. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM Saturday.
IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For those heading to the ocean beaches, be aware that many beaches no longer are staffed with lifeguards. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Do not venture out on jetties, piers, or ledges to view the surf. Stay away at a safe distance.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 10-Sept. 14

Today: Hazy sun & nice. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Few clouds. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun and slightly more humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun and less humidity. High 79 Winds: WNW 10-15mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some wet weather by Tuesday of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Long period swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase the chances for high surf and dangerous rip currents today and Sunday. There will be at least a moderate rip risk. In addition, incoming long-period swells combined with high astronomical tides may lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding around times of high tide

Saturday night Weather: Pleasant with hazy sunshine.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 11:53 AM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Light and variable winds become southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

 

