Saturday’s weather: Hazy, sunny and nice, with a high of 87

Today: Hazy sun & nice. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Few clouds. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun and slightly more humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun and less humidity. High 79 Winds: WNW 10-15mph Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Some wet weather by Tuesday of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach Forecast

Long period swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase the chances for high surf and dangerous rip currents today and Sunday. There will be at least a moderate rip risk. In addition, incoming long-period swells combined with high astronomical tides may lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding around times of high tide

Saturday night Weather: Pleasant with hazy sunshine.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 11:53 AM.

