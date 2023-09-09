Saturday’s weather: Hazy sun and humid again, high of 85

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today warm and humid conditions will last through the weekend as a slow-moving front approaches from the west. There will be rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend with most of the time being dry.
5-Day Outlook, Sept. 9–13
Today: Some hazy sun & humid with spot thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Humid & warm with some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some clouds with a few showers & not as humid. High 76 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some showers. Low 63 Winds: Light& Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with some afternoon showers. High 74 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Risk Trend for Hurricane Lee
The risk of direct impacts is increasing from New England to the Canadian Maritime Provinces and the large Canadian island of Newfoundland. Late next week into next weekend Lee will either make landfall somewhere from New England to Atlantic Canada or perhaps stay out to sea with a sweep to the east of Newfoundland.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hurricane Lee’s direct impacts are increasing from New England to the Canadian Maritime Provinces and the large Canadian island of Newfoundland late next week into next weekend.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 08:07 AM. Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 02:20 P
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 76 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.