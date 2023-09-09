Saturday’s weather: Hazy sun and humid again, high of 85

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.