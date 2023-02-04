Saturday’s weather: Frigid start to the day, temps rebound into the mid-teens

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wind chills will be below zero through noon, then as winds ease, we should see wind chills closer to 0 to 10 above. After an absolutely frigid start to the day, high temperatures rebound back into the mid-teens.

Next Friday into the following week temperatures will average above normal.

Daily Forecast for Feb. 4 – Feb. 8, 2023

Today: Some sun, windy, & very cold. High 14 (feel like -2) (coldest high record 12 1948) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 8 (feel like -5) (with rising temperatures) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun and milder. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix sun & clouds. High 43 (feel like 36) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 19 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 44 (feel like 36) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Partial clearing. Low 35 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 46 (feel like 37) Winds: WNW 15-20 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunday into the first week of February temperatures into the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 8 below. Northwest winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 100 mph decrease to around 90 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 98 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny. Highs 2 below to 12 below zero. Northwest winds 55 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 82 below.