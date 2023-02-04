Saturday’s weather: Frigid start to the day, temps rebound into the mid-teens

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
Wind chills will be below zero through noon, then as winds ease, we should see wind chills closer to 0 to 10 above. After an absolutely frigid start to the day, high temperatures rebound back into the mid-teens.
Next Friday into the following week temperatures will average above normal.
Daily Forecast for Feb. 4 – Feb. 8, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Sunday into the first week of February temperatures into the 40s.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 8 below. Northwest winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 100 mph decrease to around 90 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 98 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny. Highs 2 below to 12 below zero. Northwest winds 55 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 82 below.