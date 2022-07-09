Saturday’s weather: Fair weather and sunny skies with a high of about 80

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 70.

Winds: North winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 07:30 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 01:50 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee