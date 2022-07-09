Saturday’s weather: Fair weather and sunny skies with a high of about 80

Saturday, July 9, 2022
Saturday’s Weather

Today high pressure builds in from Canada bringing fair and comfortable weather this weekend with highs around 80.

5-Day Outlook July 9-July 13

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable ç
Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 87 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds more humidity with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 90 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Early spot thunderstorm then becoming partly cloudy & humid. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm. High 87 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

By the end of the month the dog days of summer return!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 70.

Winds: North winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon

 Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 07:30 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 01:50 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

