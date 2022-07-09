Saturday’s weather: Fair weather and sunny skies with a high of about 80

Saturday’s Weather
Today high pressure builds in from Canada bringing fair and comfortable weather this weekend with highs around 80.
5-Day Outlook July 9-July 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: Around 70.
Winds: North winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 07:30 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 01:50 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee