Saturday’s weather: Early showers turning mostly cloudy, high of 67

Friday, September 29, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

For the last day of September few early morning showers gave way to a mostly cloudy sky with some sun around sunset with highs in the upper 60s.

Weather Alerts

An October warm-up with flip-flops and short weather Sunday through next Friday.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 30–Oct. 4

Today: Few early showers then mostly cloudy. High 67 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clearing late. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday (October 1): Sunny with the feel of spring. High 78 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sun with a spring feel. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Sunny & very warm with increasing humidity. High 83 (feel like 85) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid. High 83 (feel like 85) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy, mild, and less humid. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of October will feel more like spring, and next Tuesday & Wednesday will feel like summer with highs in the low 80s with the rest of the week in the upper 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

