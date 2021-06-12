Saturday’s Weather: Early showers, then sun and mid-70s

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
An upper-level disturbance will bring a period of showers early this morning, but trending drier with some sun by the afternoon. Highs today in the mid-70s with warmer temperatures on Sunday.
Weather Outlook June 11 – June 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Few showers early in the morning; giving way to some sun
- UV Index: Moderate to High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: Mid 60s.
- Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 59 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:50 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:49 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!