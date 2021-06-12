Saturday’s Weather: Early showers, then sun and mid-70s

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

An upper-level disturbance will bring a period of showers early this morning, but trending drier with some sun by the afternoon. Highs today in the mid-70s with warmer temperatures on Sunday.

Weather Outlook June 11 – June 15

Today: Early showers then some sun High 76 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some showers & thunderstorms late Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching No significant heat and/or humidity for the foreseeable future. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Few showers early in the morning; giving way to some sun

: Few showers early in the morning; giving way to some sun UV Index : Moderate to High.

: Moderate to High. Thunderstorm Potential: None.

None. Temperature : Mid 60s.

: Mid 60s. Winds : SE 5-10 mph.

: SE 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 59 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 59 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:50 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:49 PM.

