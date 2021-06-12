Saturday’s Weather: Early showers, then sun and mid-70s

Friday’s Weather

An upper-level disturbance will bring a period of showers early this morning, but trending drier with some sun by the afternoon. Highs today in the mid-70s with warmer temperatures on Sunday.

Weather Outlook June 11 – June 15

Today: Early showers then some sun High 76 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some showers & thunderstorms late Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No significant heat and/or humidity for the foreseeable future.
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Few showers early in the morning; giving way to some sun
  • UV Index: Moderate to High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: Mid 60s.
  • Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 59 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:50 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:49 PM.

