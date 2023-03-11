Saturday’s weather: Early flurries or rain, then cloudy and breezy, high of 39

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Few flurries or sprinkles early this morning with high pressure moving in tonight into tomorrow. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed giving us a sunset at 6:48 PM on Sunday evening.

A nor’easter will move northward along the Eastern Seaboard Monday night, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday strengthening as it approaches New England. This system has the potential to bring multiple hazards including heavy precipitation in the form of snow, rain, and gusty winds. Significant uncertainty remains on the track of the storm system so please continue to monitor the latest forecast here on Manchester Ink Link. 5-Day Outlook, March 11-15 Today: Few flurries or sprinkles early morning then cloudy & breezy. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Tonight: Clearing, put clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed. Low 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder with sunset at 6:48 PM. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Clouding up. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow and or rain by evening. High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday night: Windy with periods of wet snow or rain could be heavy. Low 33 (feel like 21) Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph Tuesday: Potential for heavy snow & wind. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NE 20-30+ mph Tuesday night: Snow & wind. Low 32 (feel like 15) Winds: N 10-20 mph Wednesday: Snow may end with a few rain showers. High Near 40 (feel like 32) Winds: N 15-20 mph Wednesday night: Partial clearing and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 18) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Nor’easter next Monday night into Wednesday morning! Heavy wet snow with double-digit potential and wind with coastal flooding!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.