Saturday’s weather: Cooler and more comfortable temps

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Weather Alert
Ida has strengthened to a Hurricane and is expected to strengthen further before reaching the Gulf Coast.
UPDATE: @NOAA‘s #GOES16🛰️– from 22,300 miles in orbit — captured #HurricaneIda, and its associated #lightning, as it made landfall on Cuba’s Isle of Youth this afternoon. For the latest on #Ida: https://t.co/S9zyq5ZuZv pic.twitter.com/1UTmBo1sNe
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 27, 2021
5-Day Outlook Aug. 27 – Aug. 31
Today: Comfortable with some clouds & sun High 74 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable for sleeping Low 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 86 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and turning less humid High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and comfortable Low 64 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers (remnants of Ida?) High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with some showers Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Tropical moisture from Ida will no doubt be ingested into the storm track over the eastern United States. It should stay south of the area, however I will be keeping a close eye on trends since southern New England remains in play.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather Outlook: Some sun & clouds.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: Around 70.
Winds: East winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 70 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 10:22 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 04:21 PM.
