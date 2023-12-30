Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with morning showers then afternoon sun, high of 42

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

The last weekend of the year will start with morning rain showers & drizzle followed by afternoon clouds with breaks of sun possible with highs in the low to middle 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 30 – Jan. 3

Today: Cloudy with morning showers with breaks of late afternoon sun. High 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Few clouds. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Day: Some sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: NW5-10 mph
Monday night: Becoming mainly clear & chilly. Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the first week of the new year, temperatures will average above normal. In the third week of January, temperatures will average below normal with some snow possible the third weekend.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″) Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″). Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

 

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

