Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with morning showers then afternoon sun, high of 42

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″) Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″). Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.