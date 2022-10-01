Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with afternoon showers, high of 62

Friday, September 30, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

During the first weekend of October high pressure remains entrenched over northern New England for the foreseeable future. It does erode somewhat today as the remnants of Ian meander south of the area, bringing the chance for a few afternoon showers.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 1-Oct. 5

Today (Oct. 1st): Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some clouds. Low 48 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Sun & clouds and cooler. High 59 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 39 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Monday: Some clouds & sun. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 63 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A dry stretch of weather next week with a high of 70 degrees next Thursday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to15 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

