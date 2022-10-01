Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with afternoon showers, high of 62

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
During the first weekend of October high pressure remains entrenched over northern New England for the foreseeable future. It does erode somewhat today as the remnants of Ian meander south of the area, bringing the chance for a few afternoon showers.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 1-Oct. 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to15 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map