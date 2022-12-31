Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with a record high of 57

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Saturday’s Weather
The high of 61 yesterday was a record, the old record was 50 in 1891 & 2003. The record high today is 56 in 1932 and with a high of 57, we’ll break another record for the second day in a row. Tonight, for the New Year’s Eve celebrations a few showers around midnight with a temperature of 50.
Weather Outlook
Mild weather with above to well above normal temperatures through the New Year’s weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal. An early January thaw for the first week of the New Year. With very warm temperatures continuing through the weekend into next week, there will certainly be some melting of ice on lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Remember to stay off of melting ice!
Daily Forecast for Dec. 31, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
During the first week of the new year, the January thaw begins, and temperatures will be well above normal. Next Friday it looks like it will be turning colder.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.