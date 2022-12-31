Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with a record high of 57

New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy with a record high. High 57 (56 1932) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.25″) Low: 47 Winds: S 5-10 mph

New Year’s Day: Mild & breezy with early showers and afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Low 34 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph

During the first week of the new year, the January thaw begins, and temperatures will be well above normal. Next Friday it looks like it will be turning colder.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.