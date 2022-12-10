Saturday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and cold, high of 56

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Weather Watch
Low pressure tracking across southern New England Sunday night into Monday morning will spread light flurries and snow showers across southern New Hampshire. Snowfall amounts look light dusting to .5″ with up to 2″ in the Monadnock region. There may be enough snowfall to produce snow-covered roads and slick travel during the Monday morning commute. Since this will be our first snowfall make sure to give yourself plenty of time.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 10-Dec. 14, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain changing to snow into next Saturday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report