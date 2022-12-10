Saturday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and cold, high of 56

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure strengthens across New Hampshire drifting eastward through the weekend. A weak upper disturbance tracks southeastward from the Great Lakes to southern New England and will be close enough to bring snow showers and flurries Sunday night.

Low pressure tracking across southern New England Sunday night into Monday morning will spread light flurries and snow showers across southern New Hampshire. Snowfall amounts look light dusting to .5″ with up to 2″ in the Monadnock region. There may be enough snowfall to produce snow-covered roads and slick travel during the Monday morning commute. Since this will be our first snowfall make sure to give yourself plenty of time.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 10-Dec. 14, 2022

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and cold. High 31 (feel like 25) Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers (Tr-.5″). Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 7) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain changing to snow into next Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

