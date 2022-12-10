Saturday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and cold, high of 56

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and cold. High 31 (feel like 25) Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers (Tr-.5″). Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 7) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain changing to snow into next Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

