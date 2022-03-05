Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and warmer with temps in the low-40s

Saturday’s Weather

Temperatures start to moderate tomorrow as high pressure gradually moves offshore and a return to a southwesterly flow begins. Highs are expected to be about 10 degrees warmer today than yesterday. Showers will hold off until late tonight with lows in the 30s.

5-Day Outlook March 5- March 9

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Showers early; some breaks of sunshine with the feel of spring. High 60 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 45 Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain by afternoon. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Periods of rain. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and cooler with morning snow showers. High 43 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing and cold. Low 25 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and milder. High 49 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some snow or a wintery mix is possible next Thursday night into Friday morning. Beware the Ides of March!

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

