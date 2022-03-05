Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and warmer with temps in the low-40s

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.