Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and warmer with temps in the low-40s

Saturday’s Weather
Temperatures start to moderate tomorrow as high pressure gradually moves offshore and a return to a southwesterly flow begins. Highs are expected to be about 10 degrees warmer today than yesterday. Showers will hold off until late tonight with lows in the 30s.
5-Day Outlook March 5- March 9
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some snow or a wintery mix is possible next Thursday night into Friday morning. Beware the Ides of March!
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.