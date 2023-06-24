Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today more clouds than sun and muggy with highs around 80 with a feel-like temperature of 83. Multiple rounds of showers with thunder are possible this weekend. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any slow-moving thunderstorms, which could cause isolated flooding.

What’s on Deck

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase this weekend with locally heavy rain possible in any storms that develop. This will bring an increased potential for flash flooding in isolated locations, particularly in the White Mountains. A few strong thunderstorms will also be possible today and tomorrow during the afternoon. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of next week. This will bring a continued threat of flash flooding…though confidence in location and timing remain low.

5-Day Forecast June 24-June 28

Today: More clouds than sun and muggy with a few showers and a thunderstorm. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy, warm, & muggy with some evening thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm late. High 83 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday night: An evening thunderstorm & muggy. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & muggy with showers & thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 82) Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with some spotty thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High Near 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The muggy conditions with hit-or-miss thunderstorms will hold on for the first full week of summer.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in clouds. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: More clouds than the sun. Patchy fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 10:42 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 04:45 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 62 degrees.

