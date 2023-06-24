Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
What’s on Deck
Shower and thunderstorm chances increase this weekend with locally heavy rain possible in any storms that develop. This will bring an increased potential for flash flooding in isolated locations, particularly in the White Mountains. A few strong thunderstorms will also be possible today and tomorrow during the afternoon. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of next week. This will bring a continued threat of flash flooding…though confidence in location and timing remain low.
5-Day Forecast June 24-June 28
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The muggy conditions with hit-or-miss thunderstorms will hold on for the first full week of summer.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in clouds. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: More clouds than the sun. Patchy fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 61 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 10:42 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 04:45 PM.
