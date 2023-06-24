Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy, high of 80

Today: More clouds than sun and muggy with a few showers and a thunderstorm. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy, warm, & muggy with some evening thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm late. High 83 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday night: An evening thunderstorm & muggy. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy & muggy with showers & thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 82) Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Monday night: Cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Humid with some spotty thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High Near 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph