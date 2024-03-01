Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and mild with afternoon showers, high of 49

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain with freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

