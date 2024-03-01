Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and mild with afternoon showers, high of 49

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today low-pressure system will bring afternoon showers with a mild high of 49. Tonight, rain should move out Sunday morning with some afternoon sun and milder. Next week will feature a strong warming trend, with temperatures forecast to be well above normal for early March.
5-Day Outlook, March 2-6
Weather Alerts
Precipitation will have equal chances of being above or below normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain with freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!