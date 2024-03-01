Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and mild with afternoon showers, high of 49

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Today low-pressure system will bring afternoon showers with a mild high of 49. Tonight, rain should move out Sunday morning with some afternoon sun and milder. Next week will feature a strong warming trend, with temperatures forecast to be well above normal for early March.

5-Day Outlook, March 2-6

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild with afternoon showers. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Rainy & mild. Low 42 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Morning clouds with some afternoon sun and milder. High 59 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild with some morning showers. High 57 Winds: ENE 5-10mph
Monday night: Cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mild with some afternoon sunshine. High 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 42 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

March outlook: Temperatures averaging above normal.

Precipitation will have equal chances of being above or below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first week of March, temperatures are above the normal high of 40 degrees with highs in the 50s with lows staying above freezing!!

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain with freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

