Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with thunderstorms, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Expect a cloudy and humid day with several afternoon showers and a thunderstorm. The high will be 77 degrees, feeling more like 84.

5-Day Forecast June 22-26

Today: Cloudy & humid with a couple of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm. High 77 (feel like 84) Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sunshine, humid and warmer; a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Expect cloudy, warm, and humid conditions; an intense thunderstorm is likely in the evening, with a brief shower occurring later on. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Expect scattered thunderstorms in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies and decreasing humidity. High 82 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and comfortable. High 87 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Record Breaking Heat

This week’s heat wave set three new records. Tuesday’s peak temperature reached 97 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 94 degrees from 2018. Wednesday’s temperature climbed to 98 degrees, breaking the 1914 record of 96 degrees. Thursday saw a high of 99 degrees, topping the 98-degree record established in 1953.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the last week of June will be dry and mainly comfortable with highs in the 80s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake ForecastsScreenshot 2024 06 14 at 8.01.04 PM

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Expect scattered showers in the morning, followed by numerous showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 60s. South winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks appearing and disappearing through the clouds, with intermittent showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s, accompanied by light and variable winds. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

  • Weather: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Moderate
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
  • Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:32 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:30 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect east winds at approximately 5 mph, with wave heights under one foot. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by a cloudy sky and scattered showers. There may be isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 70s. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain. The threat of lightning is low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.

