Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with thunderstorms, high of 77

Today: Cloudy & humid with a couple of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm. High 77 (feel like 84) Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sunshine, humid and warmer; a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Expect cloudy, warm, and humid conditions; an intense thunderstorm is likely in the evening, with a brief shower occurring later on. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Expect scattered thunderstorms in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies and decreasing humidity. High 82 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and comfortable. High 87 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph