Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 56

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Another upper low will establish itself over the Great Lakes this weekend into the middle of next week, sending multiple disturbances through the area and keeping chances of rain in the forecast every day through next Friday. The heaviest rain Sunday night with 1.5-2″ of rain and gusty wind over 30 mph.



Five-Day Forecast April 29-May 3 Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon showers. High 56 Winds: E 10-15 mph Tonight: Periods of rain (.50″) with spot thunderstorm. Low 46 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday: Periods of light rain. High 52 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph Sunday night: Periods of heavy rain (1.5-2″) & wind. Low 49 Winds: E 15-25+ mph Monday (May 1): Morning showers with some afternoon sun & miler. High 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 59 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy with some showers. High 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

May will start out wet, which will last all next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Cloudy. Rain showers are likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.