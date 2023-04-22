Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high in the mid-50s

Friday, April 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, April 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Earth Day will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-50s. The second half of the weekend will be wet, chilly, and breezy with a high in the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, April 22-26

Earth Day: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 56 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain & drizzle late. Low 46 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Sunday: Periods of rain heavy at times (1″+), chilly, & breezy. High 47 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Periods of rain to showers (.25″). Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & cool with some showers. High 51 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds along with a spot shower. High 56 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Some clearing late. Low 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cool and showery weather lingers Monday and Tuesday followed by a drying trend through Friday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts