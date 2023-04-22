Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high in the mid-50s

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Earth Day will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-50s. The second half of the weekend will be wet, chilly, and breezy with a high in the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, April 22-26 Earth Day: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 56 Winds: E 10-15 mph Tonight: Cloudy with rain & drizzle late. Low 46 Winds: E 10-15 mph Sunday: Periods of rain heavy at times (1″+), chilly, & breezy. High 47 Winds: E 10-15 mph Sunday night: Periods of rain to showers (.25″). Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy & cool with some showers. High 51 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds along with a spot shower. High 56 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Some clearing late. Low 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cool and showery weather lingers Monday and Tuesday followed by a drying trend through Friday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.