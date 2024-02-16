Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with passing flurries, high of 35

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 14…except 4 to 14 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.