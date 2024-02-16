Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with passing flurries, high of 35

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today will be mainly cloudy & breezy with a passing flurry possible with a high in the middle 30s. This President’s Day weekend will be dry & cold with highs in the 30s.
Thursday night snow totals
Belknap County:
- Meredith 2.3″
- Tilton 1.6″
- Laconia 1″
Carroll County:
- Tamworth 3.1′
- North Conway 2.5″
- Freedom 1.9″
- Wolfeboro 1.5″
Chesire County:
- Keene 3.7″
- Rindge 2.5″
- Chesterfield 2.3″
- Hinsdale 2.2″
Coos County:
- Berlin 4″
- Pittsburg 3″
- Whitefield 3″
- Lancaster 2.7″
- Carroll 2.6″
- Pinkham Notch 2.2″
Grafton County:
- Littleton 2″
- Ashland 1.9″
- Hanover 1.8″
- Bristol 1.7″
Hillsborough County:
- Peterborough 3″
- Temple 2.8″
- Antrim 2.5″
- Mont Vernon 2.5″
- Bedford 2″
- Milford 2″
- Hillsborough 1.8″
- Manchester Airport 1.7″
- Hudson 1.5″
- New Boston 1.5″
- Nashua 1″
Merrimack County:
- Danbury 2.2″
- Concord Airport 2″
- Bow 1.6″
- Epsom 1.6″
- Franklin 1.5″
- Dunbarton 1.5″
- Pittsfield 1.5″
- Chichester 1″
- Canterbury .9″
Rockingham County:
- Stratham 2.5″
- Deerfield 2″
- Rye 1.8″
- Derry 1.6″
- Portsmouth Airport 1.6″
- Auburn 1.5″
- Exeter 1.5″
- Northwood 1.3″
- Epping 1″
Strafford County:
- Barrington 2″
- Rochester 2″
- Strafford 2″
- Dover 1.8″
- Durham 1.5″
- Northwood 1.4″
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 17-21
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 14…except 4 to 14 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.