Saturday's weather: Cloudy and breezy with passing flurries, high of 35

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be mainly cloudy & breezy with a passing flurry possible with a high in the middle 30s. This President’s Day weekend will be dry & cold with highs in the 30s.

Thursday night snow totals

Belknap County:

  • Meredith 2.3″
  • Tilton 1.6″
  • Laconia 1″

Carroll County:

  • Tamworth 3.1′
  • North Conway 2.5″
  • Freedom 1.9″
  • Wolfeboro 1.5″

Chesire County:

  • Keene 3.7″
  • Rindge 2.5″
  • Chesterfield 2.3″
  • Hinsdale 2.2″

Coos County:

  • Berlin 4″
  • Pittsburg 3″
  • Whitefield 3″
  • Lancaster 2.7″
  • Carroll 2.6″
  • Pinkham Notch 2.2″

Grafton County:

  • Littleton 2″
  • Ashland 1.9″
  • Hanover 1.8″
  • Bristol 1.7″

Hillsborough County:

  • Peterborough 3″
  • Temple 2.8″
  • Antrim 2.5″
  • Mont Vernon 2.5″
  • Bedford 2″
  • Milford 2″
  • Hillsborough 1.8″
  • Manchester Airport 1.7″
  • Hudson 1.5″
  • New Boston 1.5″
  • Nashua 1″

Merrimack County:

  • Danbury 2.2″
  • Concord Airport 2″
  • Bow 1.6″
  • Epsom 1.6″
  • Franklin 1.5″
  • Dunbarton 1.5″
  • Pittsfield 1.5″
  • Chichester 1″
  • Canterbury .9″

Rockingham County:

  • Stratham 2.5″
  • Deerfield 2″
  • Rye 1.8″
  • Derry 1.6″
  • Portsmouth Airport 1.6″
  • Auburn 1.5″
  • Exeter 1.5″
  • Northwood 1.3″
  • Epping 1″

Strafford County:

  • Barrington 2″
  • Rochester 2″
  • Strafford 2″
  • Dover 1.8″
  • Durham 1.5″
  • Northwood 1.4″

weather graphic 2 15

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 17-21

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a passing flurry possible. High 35 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some clearing & breezy. Low 18 (feel like 10) Winds WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 26 (feel like 16) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
President’s Day: Sunny & breezy. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & mild. High 41 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the temperatures warm into the 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 14…except 4 to 14 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

