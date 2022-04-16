Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with p.m. showers, high of 64

The next frontal passage and low pressure arrive late in the afternoon into tonight with some rain. For Easter Sunday the sunrise will be at 6:54 AM with some sunshine and a temperature of 39.
Weather Alert
A strong spring coastal storm brings the potential for minor snow accumulations across the Monadnock Region and the hills west of Manchester and a nasty cold rain elsewhere late Monday into Tuesday morning.
5-Day Outlook April 16-April 20
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain showers. High 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Early rain & cooler followed by partly cloudy late. Low 38 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Easter Sunday: (Sunrise 6:54 AM) Cooler & breezy with sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
A strong coastal storm Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring a cold rain mixed with wet snow.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West Winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.