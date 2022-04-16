Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with p.m. showers, high of 64

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West Winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.