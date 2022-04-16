Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with p.m. showers, high of 64

Friday, April 15, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday, April 15, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Saturday’s Weather

The next frontal passage and low pressure arrive late in the afternoon into tonight with some rain. For Easter Sunday the sunrise will be at 6:54 AM with some sunshine and a temperature of 39.

Weather Alert

A strong spring coastal storm brings the potential for minor snow accumulations across the Monadnock Region and the hills west of Manchester and a nasty cold rain elsewhere late Monday into Tuesday morning.

5-Day Outlook April 16-April 20

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain showers. High 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Early rain & cooler followed by partly cloudy late. Low 38 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Easter Sunday: (Sunrise 6:54 AM) Cooler & breezy with sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 36 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up with showers mixed with wet snow late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Early morning mix to rain. High 49 Winds: ENE to W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A strong coastal storm Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring a cold rain mixed with wet snow.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West Winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.

Check out slope conditions below

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

