Saturday’s weather: Clooudy and cooler with rain, high of 64

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 11:48 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 05:54 PM.

East winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 63 degrees.