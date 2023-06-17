Saturday’s weather: Clooudy and cooler with rain, high of 64

Friday, June 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Upper-level low pressure will bring bouts of moderate to heavy rainfall today into early Sunday morning. A general 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected and may cause localized low-lying flooding as well as significant rises on creeks and streams. Highs today are in the low-mid 60s.

5-Day Forecast June 17-June 21

Today: Cloudy & cooler with rain (.70″). High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain (.35) to showers. Low 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Father’s Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers. High 72 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloud. Low 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with spotty thunderstorms. High 76 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday (Summer Solstice): Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first weekend of summer, temperatures will be in the lower 90s & humid. This could be the start of our first heat wave.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 11:48 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 05:54 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

East winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 63 degrees.

