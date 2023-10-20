Saturday’s weather: Chilly rain = falling leaves and slick roads, high of 59

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. Winds north in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

