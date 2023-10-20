Saturday’s weather: Chilly rain = falling leaves and slick roads, high of 59

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today widespread rain as a strengthening coastal low tracks northeast from the mid-Atlantic states into the Gulf of Maine. Winds increase tonight and tomorrow behind the departing low with some lingering rain.
Weather Alerts
This weekend caution is advised for wet leaves that can cause slick roads & sidewalks. Watch for clogged catch basins with leaves that will cause some street flooding.
5-Day Outlook, Oct. 21–Oct. 25
Today: A chilly rain (.95″); roads slick with wet leaves. High 59 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Early rain (.20″) & breezy with showers & drizzle late. Low 50 Winds: W 15-20 mph
Sunday: Cloudy, cooler, & windy with some rain (.25″). High 54 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & windy with some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear and cold with some frost in spots. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun with clouds. High 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & mild. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
After Tuesday morning’s lows in the 30s with some frost highs on Wednesday and Thursday near 70 degrees!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. Winds north in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER
Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.