Saturday’s weather: Chilly rain = falling leaves and slick roads, high of 59

Friday, October 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, October 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today widespread rain as a strengthening coastal low tracks northeast from the mid-Atlantic states into the Gulf of Maine. Winds increase tonight and tomorrow behind the departing low with some lingering rain.

Weather Alerts

This weekend caution is advised for wet leaves that can cause slick roads & sidewalks. Watch for clogged catch basins with leaves that will cause some street flooding.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 21–Oct. 25

Today: A chilly rain (.95″); roads slick with wet leaves. High 59 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Early rain (.20″) & breezy with showers & drizzle late. Low 50 Winds: W 15-20 mph
Sunday: Cloudy, cooler, & windy with some rain (.25″). High 54 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & windy with some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear and cold with some frost in spots. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun with clouds. High 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & mild. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After Tuesday morning’s lows in the 30s with some frost highs on Wednesday and Thursday near 70 degrees!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. Winds north in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts