Saturday’s weather: Chilly breeze with rain or snow showers, high of 44

Friday, April 5, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, April 5, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Saturday’s Weather

Today low pressure will linger in the Gulf of Maine for continued chances of rain & snow showers along with a chilly breeze with highs in the middle 40s but feeling like the upper 30s.

weather graphic 2 4

5-Day Outlook, April 6-April 10

Today: Chilly breeze with a few afternoon rain or snow showers. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & breezy with a few early showers. Low 34 (feel like 31) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with some sunny breaks. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday (Solar Eclipse): Warmer with mostly sunny sky and great viewing conditions. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 50 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain (.25″) Low 41 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Update

Solar Eclipse Weather Update The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse for northern New Hampshire with a partial solar eclipse for the rest of the state. Monday’s forecast is warmer with a high of 62. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

434834107 801672838656495 1361125451613115209 n

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer next Monday & Tuesday with temperatures in the low 60s, with a few showers by week’s end.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) likely. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow (1″) likely. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts