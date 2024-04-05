Saturday’s weather: Chilly breeze with rain or snow showers, high of 44

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Today low pressure will linger in the Gulf of Maine for continued chances of rain & snow showers along with a chilly breeze with highs in the middle 40s but feeling like the upper 30s.
Solar Eclipse Weather Update
Solar Eclipse Weather Update The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse for northern New Hampshire with a partial solar eclipse for the rest of the state. Monday’s forecast is warmer with a high of 62. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) likely. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow (1″) likely. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
