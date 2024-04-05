Saturday’s weather: Chilly breeze with rain or snow showers, high of 44

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″) likely. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Snow (1″) likely. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

