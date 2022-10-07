Saturday’s weather: Brisk and sunny for the weekend, high of 56, overnight low of 37

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

