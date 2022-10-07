Saturday’s weather: Brisk and sunny for the weekend, high of 56, overnight low of 37

Friday, October 7, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

A cold front that moved through late yesterday brings brisk and much cooler weather for the holiday weekend. Today will be the coolest day, along with frost in low spots tonight.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 8-Oct. 12

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly with a frost in low spots. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 61 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Columbus Day: Periods of sun & clouds. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A broad area of high pressure over the East Coast brings mostly fair weather with a warming trend through the middle of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

