Saturday's weather: Breezy with periods of light rain, high of 68

Friday, October 6, 2023 Rick Gordon

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Today a strong early Fall cold front will bring periods of light rain along with a breeze with highs in the upper 60s. The second half of the Columbus Day weekend some sun with the coolest air of the fall season with highs around 60 along with a chilly wind.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 7–Oct. 11

Today: Periods of light rain (.25″) and breezy. High 68 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain to showers (.50″). Low 52 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Sunday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Columbus Day: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 59 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & cool. High 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Early shower then clearing late. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry next week with the feel of Autumn!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 35 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

