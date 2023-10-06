Saturday’s weather: Breezy with periods of light rain, high of 68

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 35 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

