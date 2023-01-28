Saturday’s weather: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 43

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

The last weekend of January’s temperatures will be 10 degrees above normal. The most sunshine will be today with more in the way of clouds and a passing shower on Sunday.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 28, 2022-Feb.1, 2023 Today: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 43 (feel like 34) Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Few snow showers (dusting to 1″). Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 30 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Colder with a few snow showers late. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday (Feb. 1): Mix of sun & clouds. High 29 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start February. Outlook for Groundhog Day February 2 is for some sun & clouds with a high of 25. The first weekend of February highs only in the teens.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.