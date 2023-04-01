Saturday’s weather: April showers, then sun – high of 64

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

April showers this morning giving way to some afternoon sun. Isolated strong storms are possible late afternoon and evening with a line of gusty showers with embedded thunderstorms. These storms could produce gusts of 40-50 mph.

5-Day Outlook, April 1-April 5 Today (April 1): Morning showers with breaks of afternoon sun & windy. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph Saturday night: Evening thunderstorms & windy with some clearing late. Low 36 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-25 mph Palm Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery, and cooler. High 44 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Some clouds with a few showers late. Low 44 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Early shower with some sun & milder. High 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with periods of showers. High 53 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Early showers and milder. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday temperatures could be in the upper 60s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Summits obscured. Freezing rain in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to west around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and increasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Freezing rain is likely in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph increasing to west around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning.