Saturday’s weather: April showers, then sun – high of 64

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, April 1-April 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Thursday temperatures could be in the upper 60s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –Summits obscured. Freezing rain in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 35 mph increasing to west around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and increasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Freezing rain is likely in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph increasing to west around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning.