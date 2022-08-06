Saturday’s weather: Another hot & humid day with highs around 92, spot T-storms

Today will be another hot day, but the threat of some spotty showers or storms could reduce the heat indices a bit during the afternoon. High today 92 will feel like 98 thanks to the humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TONIGHT

Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s are expected in Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

Expect hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s to mid-70s at times, leading to accumulated heat impact. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.