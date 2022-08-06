Saturday’s weather: Another hot & humid day with highs around 92, spot T-storms

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be another hot day, but the threat of some spotty showers or storms could reduce the heat indices a bit during the afternoon. High today 92 will feel like 98 thanks to the humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TONIGHT

Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s are expected in Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM tonight.
Expect hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s to mid-70s at times, leading to accumulated heat impact. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 6-Aug. 10

Today: Some clouds and sun, humid and hot with a few spotty thunderstorms. High 92 (feel like 98) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Sunday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 94 (feel like 101) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 91 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid with some thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, hot, and humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorms with humid conditions. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with some showers. High 79 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Showery weather moving in the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Wind: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot. Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 06:02 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 12:24 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 65 degrees.

