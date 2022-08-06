Saturday’s weather: Another hot & humid day with highs around 92, spot T-storms

Saturday’s Weather
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TONIGHT
5-Day Outlook Aug. 6-Aug. 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Wind: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot. Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 06:02 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 12:24 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee