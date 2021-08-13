Saturday’s weather: 1 more day of hot and humid before some relief

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
A cold front will bring an end to the heat and humidity today, which could also produce another round of thunderstorms. Tranquil and comfortable weather expected tomorrow into early next week with high pressure in control.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 14 – Aug. 18
Today: Hazy sun with a thunderstorm; not as hot, but humid High 88 Winds: WNW10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and turning less humid Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and comfortable High 81 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy; good sleeping weather Low 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, warmer and a little more humid High: 87 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & humid Low: 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds; warm & humid High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Watching the moisture from tropical depression Fred; could move in Thursday.
Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: Mid-80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot
Water temperature: 69 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 10:26 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 04:25 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!