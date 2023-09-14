Saturday’s planned Arts Fest activities canceled due to weather [Thanks, Hurricane Lee!]

MANCHESTER, NH – Up here we wait a minute and the weather changes, although sometimes when there are hurricanes swirling by, a minute isn’t long enough.

Such is the case for organizers of the annual Citywide Arts Festival, who had to make a prudent decision and cancel Saturday’s full-schedule of events including the Street Festival on Hanover Street, after Hurricane Lee decided to pass this way.

Katie Lovell of the Palace Theatre, who has been in the wings making everything run smoothly, alas, could not control the weather. She released the following statement Thursday afternoon: