Saturday’s Fisher Cats game postponed due to inclement weather

MANCHESTER, NH – Saturday night’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Hartford Yard Goats was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford at a later date to be determined.

Sunday will be a single game that starts at its regularly scheduled time of 1:35 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be exchanged in person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any 2023 regular season game. If patrons are looking to attend tomorrow’s game, they will need to exchange their tickets.

Tickets can be found at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005, or in person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.