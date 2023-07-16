Saturday’s Fisher Cats Game Suspended Due to Rain

Tonight’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Altoona Curve has been suspended due to rain. At the time of suspension, the Fisher Cats were leading 3-0 in the bottom of the 2nd.

The game will be continued on Sunday, July 16 at 12:05 p.m. as a nine-inning game with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Tickets may be redeemed for any remaining 2023 Fisher Cats game at the Box Office (of equal or lesser value).

Fans with tickets tonight who wish to come to tomorrow’s double header will need to call or visit the box office to exchange their tickets.

Tickets can be found at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005, or in-person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.