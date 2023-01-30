Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge

CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023.

The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.

John Delee, 23, of Salem, NH, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for causing Mr. Pouliot’s death, and with reckless conduct.

Mr. Delee is currently being held without bail. He is expected to be arraigned at 11 a.m. on January 30, 2023, in the Hillsborough Superior Court-Northern District.

The charges and allegations against Mr. Delee are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.