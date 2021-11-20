Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 47

Today: Mostly sunny & not as windy with clouds increasing by evening. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday: Early rain followed by some sun in the afternoon High 53 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & windy with a few flurries. High 39 (feeling like 29) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, windy & cold Low 26 (feeling like 10) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & windy High 43 (feeling like 34) Winds: 15-20+ Wednesday night: Clear & windy Low 29 (feeling like 20) Winds: 15-20+

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Coldest air of the season moving in next week. Not as cold Thanksgiving with a high of 49.

Travel Advisories for Thanksgiving Holiday

Wind will be the primary concern on Wednesday, but some motorists who plan to travel through northeastern New York and interior areas of northern New England can see snow showers and flurries. A majority of the U.S. will have good travel conditions.

Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today : Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph…except west 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph…except west 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.