Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 47

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Nov. 20 – Nov. 24
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Coldest air of the season moving in next week. Not as cold Thanksgiving with a high of 49.
Travel Advisories for Thanksgiving Holiday
Wind will be the primary concern on Wednesday, but some motorists who plan to travel through northeastern New York and interior areas of northern New England can see snow showers and flurries. A majority of the U.S. will have good travel conditions.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph…except west 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!