Saturday Fisher Cats 5-3 loss decided by Dominguez homer

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-24) dropped a Saturday night contest to the Somerset Patriots (21-22) at Delta Dental Stadium, 5-3. Yankees rehabber Jasson Dominguez clubbed his first home run of 2024 as a two-run shot to put Somerset in front in the seventh inning. New Hampshire’s Michael Turconi and Phil Clarke each had two-hit games.

Fisher Cats pitchers struck out 10 batters in the Saturday defeat, including five from starter Devereaux Harrison. In now 25 innings in May, Harrison has shown a 2.16 ERA behind 24 strikeouts. Relievers Trevor

Clifton (L, 1-4) and Eric Pardinho combined for five strikeouts on the back end.

Clarke and Alan Roden each swiped a pair of bases in Saturday’s game. Roden entered Saturday with three on the year, while Clarke’s two stolen bases were his first of the season. Miguel Hiraldo also applied the pressure with his sixth stolen base, tied for most on the team with outfielder Devonte Brown.

Harrison allowed all three of his runs to cross in the top of the first inning. Harrison eased into the remainder of his five innings as he retired 10 of the 13 batters faced in his four ensuing frames.

After Saturday’s game, Roden is 9-for-25 (.360) this week against the Patriots with a double, two home runs and four RBI. Clarke’s two-hit game is his second consecutive this week. He has four multi-hit games in his last seven (10-for-23, .435).

Sunday’s series finale between the Fisher Cats and Patriots is scheduled for 1:35 PM EDT. MLB Pipeline’s Blue Jays No. 9 prospect, southpaw Adam Macko (2-2, 4.03 ERA), makes his ninth start of the year, while Somerset sends RHP Blane Abeyta (2-4, 6.10 ERA).

Following a two-week road trip to Akron (May 28–June 2) and Erie (June 4–June 9), New Hampshire’s next homestand is June 11-16 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A club.