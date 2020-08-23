Saturday city-wide clean-up effort mobilizes volunteers at four parks led by AmeriCorps group

Saturday, August 22, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A volunteer effort to clean up city parks on Saturday brought lots of people out to pick up trash. Photo/Jeff Epstein

MANCHESTER, NH – The city on Saturday sponsored a volunteer cleanup day Saturday in several locations. At Livingston Park, an Americorps volunteer provided purple gloves and blue trash bags. Volunteers hiked around Doors Pond collecting cigarette butts and other random trash.

The city-wide clean up was organized in coordination with the Parks & Recreation Division and Manchester, the Mayor’s Office, NH COVID Community Care Corps, a local offshoot of AmeriCorps. NCCC members were stationed across parks in Manchester with a supply of trash bags, masks and plastic gloves for all volunteers.

Clean-up efforts were mounted at the following locations:

  • Livingston Park, 156 Hooksett Road
  • Rock Rimmon Park, 264 Mason St.
  • Sheridan Emmett Park, 324 Beech St.
  • Sheehan-Basquil Park, 297 Maple St.
Mayor Joyce Craig got into the weeds at Sheridan-Emmett Park as part of the citywide clean-up effort. Courtesy Photo
About Carol Robidoux 6567 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn