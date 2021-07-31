Satuday’s weather: Breezy and cool with mix of sun and clouds

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Sunny and nice today, more like June with temperatures in the upper 70s. Here is a look at total observed rainfall as of yesterday morning across the area.

5-Day Outlook July 31 – Aug. 4