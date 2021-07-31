Satuday’s weather: Breezy and cool with mix of sun and clouds

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Sunny and nice today, more like June with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Here is a look at total observed rainfall as of yesterday morning across the area.

5-Day Outlook July 31 – Aug. 4

Today: Mix of sun & clouds; breezy & cool High 77 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: AM sun PM clouds with showers by evening High 77 Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Periods of showers Low 58 Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with showers late Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry weather next week with Highs in the 70s. Normal highs should be in the mid-80s. Warming up next weekend.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid 70s.
Winds: West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 11:55 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:59 PM.

