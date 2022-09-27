SAT bootcamps offer free test prep for New Hampshire students

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire students are invited to participate in two upcoming SAT prep courses, at no cost, to prepare for the November and December SAT exams.

Schoolhouse.world is running two, four-week bootcamps for students planning to take upcoming SAT tests:

October 8 – November 4 (for the Nov. 5, 2022 SAT exam)

November 5 – December 2 (for the Dec. 3, 2022 SAT exam)

Each bootcamp will include eight sessions with 75-minutes each of test prep with a certified, online tutor with Schoolhouse.world. Students will work in a cohort with students of similar abilities for their tutoring sessions, which will focus on mastering skills, building strategies, time management and completing full-length practice exams. Sessions will highlight both reading and math SAT practice test questions.

“This is a great opportunity for New Hampshire youth to take advantage of free SAT prep courses. These small-group SAT tutoring sessions can help students of all abilities find the motivation, knowledge and confidence to reach their goals,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education.

On average, students who complete the bootcamp often improve their test score by about 90 or more points across both sections, according to organizers. NHED was the first state in the nation to partner with Sal Khan and Schoolhouse.world to provide free tutoring to its high school students.

To pre-register for one of the sessions, visit SATbootcamp. This program also serves as a research study around the efficacy of SAT tutoring, meaning students may be asked to complete occasional surveys, short exercises and participate in focus groups about their bootcamp experience; full details will be provided upfront during the sign-up process.