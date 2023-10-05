Sapienza makes request to municipal candidates

MANCHESTER, NH – While it’s unclear if it’s actually a problem, the possibility of candidates using city-owned vehicles as campaign backdrops during the final few weeks of the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election was raised at Tuesday night’s Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

During the new business section of the meeting, Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza requested that any candidates running for office in Manchester this fall refrain from using city-owned vehicles as props in their advertisements.

Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur asked if this practice was legally allowed, stating that he had seen it a lot in the past, with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig saying that it was allowed. Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand said that it is not an ordinance, but the Board of Mayor and Aldermen could develop one regarding this topic if they wished.

Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza asked how the proposed ordinance would be enforceable in situations where a city-owned vehicle was in the backdrop of an impromptu photo, with Ed Sapienza saying his concern was with “staged” promotional moments.

“Whether it’s an ordinance or not, for me it’s an integrity call, it ought not be done,” said Ed Sapienza. “That equipment is bought and paid for by the people, it shouldn’t be used in political ads.”

Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenburg asked Ed Sapienza of any instances where this had occurred, with Sapienza replying that it happened at one point during the 2021 Manchester Municipal Election cycle with a fire truck, but he declined to elaborate further.