Sapienza makes request to municipal candidates

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, GOVERNMENT, Politics 0
Thursday, October 5, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, GOVERNMENT, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Ed Sapienza on Oct. 3, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – While it’s unclear if it’s actually a problem, the possibility of candidates using city-owned vehicles as campaign backdrops during the final few weeks of the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election was raised at Tuesday night’s Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

During the new business section of the meeting, Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza requested that any candidates running for office in Manchester this fall refrain from using city-owned vehicles as props in their advertisements.

Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur asked if this practice was legally allowed, stating that he had seen it a lot in the past, with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig saying that it was allowed. Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand said that it is not an ordinance, but the Board of Mayor and Aldermen could develop one regarding this topic if they wished.

Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza asked how the proposed ordinance would be enforceable in situations where a city-owned vehicle was in the backdrop of an impromptu photo, with Ed Sapienza saying his concern was with “staged” promotional moments.

“Whether it’s an ordinance or not, for me it’s an integrity call, it ought not be done,” said Ed Sapienza. “That equipment is bought and paid for by the people, it shouldn’t be used in political ads.”

Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenburg asked Ed Sapienza of any instances where this had occurred, with Sapienza replying that it happened at one point during the 2021 Manchester Municipal Election cycle with a fire truck, but he declined to elaborate further.

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts