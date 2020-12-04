Santa and Nashua’s SWAT Team are delivering holiday joy for Tactical Christmas 2020

NASHUA, NH – On December 22, 2020, Santa and his Police Department friends – the Nashua SWAT team – will make a special holiday delivery to over 20 Nashua families. Santa and his badge-wearing elves will exit the heavy-armor police truck and greet families selected by Nashua PAL and the PD with a full holiday feast, lots of gifts, and tons of holiday joy.

Nashua Police Officer Ben Stusse was assigned to the Nashua PAL program in July 2020 and is excited to be involved in his first Tactical Christmas.

“I cannot think of a better way to spread holiday joy and bring goodwill to the Nashua community alongside my police brethren,” Stusse said.

Officer Stusse said the families chosen for this program are identified by police officers, as they meet them during calls or situations, and Nashua PAL. Manchester PAL, Manchester Police Department, and Manchester Whole Foods are also hosting a Tactical Christmas in their community.

Nashua PAL and Manchester PAL would like to extend a huge holiday thanks to Whole Foods and their customers for their continued support of the Tactical Christmas program – your giving hearts truly help Nashua families!

Nashua PAL is also grateful to multiple Nashua businesses for hosting toy donation boxes. Unwrapped gifts or gift cards can be donated at Best Ford on Amherst Street; Nashua Police Department; Nashua Senior Activity Center; Nashua Whole Foods; or Pheasant Lane Mall (2nd level outside of the elevator, or 1st and 2nd levels outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods). You can also drop off gifts and gift cards at the Nashua PAL Youth Safe Haven (52 Ash St., Nashua) by appointment, or donate online at nashuapal.com/holidays.

Nashua PAL serves 2,000+ youth through sports, afterschool programming, & positive interaction with Nashua Police Officers. Every Kid Deserves a PAL!